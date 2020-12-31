Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. Sells 5,447 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Stock

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $238,142.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,053,311.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Essent Group stock opened at $43.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.38. Essent Group Ltd. has a one year low of $17.52 and a one year high of $52.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.16.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $243.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.48 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 46.59%. Essent Group’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11.31%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Essent Group by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Essent Group by 239.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Essent Group by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Essent Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Essent Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Essent Group in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Essent Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Essent Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Essent Group from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.58.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

