LBRY Credits (LBC) Price Up 76.3% Over Last 7 Days

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded up 47.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 31st. LBRY Credits has a market capitalization of $41.97 million and approximately $71.12 million worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LBRY Credits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0813 or 0.00000286 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, Poloniex, Bittrex and Upbit. Over the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded up 76.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00028262 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00131075 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.89 or 0.00566514 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.53 or 0.00163845 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.32 or 0.00310972 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00019121 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00049958 BTC.

About LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits launched on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 703,391,660 coins and its circulating supply is 516,257,106 coins. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

LBRY Credits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Trade By Trade, Bittrex, Upbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LBRY Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

