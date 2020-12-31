Level01 (LVX) Trading Down 7.5% Over Last Week

Level01 (CURRENCY:LVX) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 31st. Over the last week, Level01 has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One Level01 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0483 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular exchanges. Level01 has a market cap of $7.96 million and approximately $16,780.00 worth of Level01 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00038395 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006437 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.80 or 0.00294532 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00015024 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00024571 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $586.95 or 0.02014962 BTC.

About Level01

LVX is a token. It launched on June 20th, 2018. Level01’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 164,760,195 tokens. The official website for Level01 is level01.io . Level01’s official Twitter account is @Level01io . Level01’s official message board is level01.io/blog

Level01 Token Trading

Level01 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Level01 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Level01 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Level01 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

