Li Auto (NYSE:LI) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Li Auto Inc. (NYSE:LI)’s stock price traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.00 and last traded at $28.67. 18,299,367 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 18,625,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.01.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.10 to $45.60 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.10 to $45.60 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Li Auto from $20.60 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Li Auto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.23.

Li Auto (NYSE:LI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $369.80 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Li Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the third quarter valued at $71,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the third quarter valued at $235,000.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and cutting-edge smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

