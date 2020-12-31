Litecoin Plus Price Tops $0.0296 on Major Exchanges (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be purchased for $0.0296 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $81,494.20 and approximately $88.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104,587.60 or 3.60293126 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012999 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

Litecoin Plus (LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2017. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

Litecoin Plus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

