Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.94 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) will report $3.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.66 billion. Lithia Motors reported sales of $3.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full year sales of $13.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.84 billion to $13.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $18.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.53 billion to $18.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.68. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

LAD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithia Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.83.

In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 10,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.75, for a total transaction of $2,974,657.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,986 shares in the company, valued at $9,711,499.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Hillier sold 4,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.37, for a total value of $1,322,635.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,632,206.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,512 shares of company stock valued at $8,271,905 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LAD. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after acquiring an additional 201,780 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 43.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,722,000 after acquiring an additional 8,468 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the second quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $293.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $284.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.16. Lithia Motors has a 52-week low of $55.74 and a 52-week high of $310.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

