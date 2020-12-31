LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Receives $61.23 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.23.

LPSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on LivePerson from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on LivePerson from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on LivePerson in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock.

Get LivePerson alerts:

LivePerson stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.47. 1,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,270. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.59 and a 200 day moving average of $52.14. LivePerson has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $68.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -33.14 and a beta of 1.38.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 60.48% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. The company had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that LivePerson will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William Wesemann sold 2,500 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,965,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 2,735 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $184,612.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 362,334 shares of company stock worth $20,418,951. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 207.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.