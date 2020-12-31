LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.44% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “LKQ’s strategic buyouts and divestments are streaming its portfolio and boosting long term prospects. LKQ fares well in the free cash flow parameter, which is a key metric to gauge the financial health of the firm. In response coronavirus-induced uncertainties, LKQ has initiated a series of cost-saving initiatives resulting in permanent cost reductions. Low leverage and a solid liquidity profile bode well. However, escalated manufacturing costs of replacement parts along with high restructuring and acquisition-related expenses are likely to dent the firm’s margins. Also, rising coronavirus infections and subsequent lockdown may put pressure on the company’s prospects. Moreover, the highly volatile salvage car costs are likely to hurt the company’s gross margin. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance at the moment.”

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LKQ. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on LKQ from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on LKQ from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Stephens raised their price objective on LKQ from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. TheStreet upgraded LKQ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $35.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.27. LKQ has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $38.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that LKQ will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $2,606,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 201,337 shares in the company, valued at $7,495,776.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners grew its stake in LKQ by 22,842.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,149,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $281,441,000 after purchasing an additional 10,105,087 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in LKQ by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,502,777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,322,000 after purchasing an additional 941,323 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in LKQ by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,386,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $141,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,606 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in LKQ by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,097,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $107,353,000 after purchasing an additional 35,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in LKQ by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,838,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,701,000 after purchasing an additional 552,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

