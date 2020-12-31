Lobstex (LOBS) Price Down 1.2% This Week

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 31st. In the last week, Lobstex has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and $105,827.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0484 or 0.00000170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00142124 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 37.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00011138 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00026067 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00009899 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005293 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 20,988,400 coins and its circulating supply is 20,988,388 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com.

Lobstex Coin Trading

Lobstex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

