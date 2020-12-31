Loncar China BioPharma ETF (NASDAQ:CHNA) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.16

Loncar China BioPharma ETF (NASDAQ:CHNA) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, December 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share on Monday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

CHNA stock opened at $32.29 on Thursday. Loncar China BioPharma ETF has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.94.

See Also: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Loncar China BioPharma ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loncar China BioPharma ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.