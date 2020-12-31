Loncar China BioPharma ETF (NASDAQ:CHNA) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.16

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2020

Loncar China BioPharma ETF (NASDAQ:CHNA) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, December 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share on Monday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

CHNA stock opened at $32.29 on Thursday. Loncar China BioPharma ETF has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.94.

See Also: Profit margin is different from the revenue

Receive News & Ratings for Loncar China BioPharma ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loncar China BioPharma ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit