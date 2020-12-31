Lupaka Gold Corp. (LPK.V) (CVE:LPK) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.05

Lupaka Gold Corp. (LPK.V) (CVE:LPK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 25000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The company has a market cap of C$7.68 million and a PE ratio of 2.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.04.

Lupaka Gold Corp. (LPK.V) Company Profile (CVE:LPK)

Lupaka Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. The company was formerly known as Kcrok Enterprises Ltd. and changed its name to Lupaka Gold Corp. in May 2010. Lupaka Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

