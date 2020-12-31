LXRandCo, Inc. (LXR.TO) (TSE:LXR) Shares Gap Down to $0.22

LXRandCo, Inc. (LXR.TO) (TSE:LXR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.22, but opened at $0.18. LXRandCo, Inc. (LXR.TO) shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 5,000 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.70 million and a PE ratio of -0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,553.22, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.21.

LXRandCo, Inc. (LXR.TO) Company Profile (TSE:LXR)

LXRandCo, Inc operates as an omni-channel retailer of branded vintage luxury handbags and accessories. Its product categories consist of women's handbags, including shoulder bags, tote bags, and travel bags, as well as accessories, such as small leather goods and silk scarfs. The company sells products through a retail network of shop-in-shop stores located in department stores in Canada and the United States; wholesale operations primarily in the United States; and its own e-commerce website, as well as through its retail partner e-commerce websites.

