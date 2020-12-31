M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zelman & Associates cut M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America raised M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine cut M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.29.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

NYSE MDC opened at $49.67 on Thursday. M.D.C. has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $52.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.59 and a 200 day moving average of $44.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 7.69.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.59 million. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.27%. M.D.C.’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that M.D.C. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Staci M. Woolsey sold 1,290 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $63,287.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,220.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 33,720 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 183,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 15,414 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,966 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 241,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.