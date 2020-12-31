MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) and Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Financial Review

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) and Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.4% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.3% of Micron Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 32.2% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Micron Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for MACOM Technology Solutions and Micron Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MACOM Technology Solutions 1 2 7 0 2.60 Micron Technology 1 6 22 1 2.77

MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $43.00, suggesting a potential downside of 22.31%. Micron Technology has a consensus price target of $69.48, suggesting a potential downside of 7.48%. Given Micron Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Micron Technology is more favorable than MACOM Technology Solutions.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MACOM Technology Solutions and Micron Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MACOM Technology Solutions $530.04 million 7.10 -$46.08 million $0.39 142.05 Micron Technology $21.44 billion 3.92 $2.69 billion $2.55 29.51

Micron Technology has higher revenue and earnings than MACOM Technology Solutions. Micron Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MACOM Technology Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares MACOM Technology Solutions and Micron Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MACOM Technology Solutions -8.69% 10.47% 2.68% Micron Technology 12.54% 7.73% 5.67%

Volatility & Risk

MACOM Technology Solutions has a beta of 2.24, suggesting that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Micron Technology has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Micron Technology beats MACOM Technology Solutions on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems. Its semiconductor products are electronic components that are incorporated in electronic systems, such as wireless basestations, high capacity optical networks, radar, and medical systems and test and measurement. The company serves various markets comprising telecommunication that includes carrier infrastructure, which comprise long-haul/metro, 5G, and fiber-to-the-X/passive optical network; data centres; and industrial and defense, including military and commercial radar, RF jammers, electronic countermeasures, and communication data links, as well as multi-market applications, such as industrial, medical, test and measurement, and scientific applications. It sells its products through direct sales force, applications engineering staff, independent sales representatives, resellers, and distributors. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels. The company provides memory products for the cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets, as well as for smartphone and other mobile-device markets; SSDs and component-level solutions for the enterprise and cloud, client, and consumer storage markets; other discrete storage products in component and wafer forms for the removable storage markets, as well as 3D XPoint memory products; and memory and storage products for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. It markets its products through its direct sales force, independent sales representatives, distributors, and retailers; and web-based customer direct sales channel, as well as through channel and distribution partners. Micron Technology, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

