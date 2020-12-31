Magnis Energy Technologies (OTCMKTS:URNXF) Trading Up 90%

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:URNXF)’s share price was up 90% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 11,254 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 20,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11.

About Magnis Energy Technologies (OTCMKTS:URNXF)

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia and East Africa. It primarily explores for natural flake graphite used in batteries for storing electrical energy. The company holds a 100% interest in the Nachu graphite project located in southeast Tanzania.

