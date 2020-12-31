Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $139.75 Million

Brokerages expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) will report sales of $139.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $142.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $138.30 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas reported sales of $229.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full-year sales of $524.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $523.60 million to $526.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $637.41 million, with estimates ranging from $585.00 million to $733.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 199.68%. The business had revenue of $121.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.77 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MGY shares. MKM Partners downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.31.

In other news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.77 per share, with a total value of $230,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 398,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 135,812 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $437,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,285,000. 62.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGY stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.06. 1,232,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,979,320. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.84 and its 200 day moving average is $6.09. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $13.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.71.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

