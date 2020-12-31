Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.29

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.29 and traded as high as $5.89. Major Drilling Group International shares last traded at $5.84, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MJDLF. TD Securities increased their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Major Drilling Group International from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.73.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

