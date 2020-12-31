Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Trading 7% Higher

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) shares were up 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.55 and last traded at $4.45. Approximately 167,425 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 282,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Mammoth Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

The firm has a market cap of $203.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.90.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $70.53 million for the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 57.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TUSK. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,572 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 8,537 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Mammoth Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,921 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 29,680 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,626 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Mammoth Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,000. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:TUSK)

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, networks and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

