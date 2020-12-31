Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.70

Shares of Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.70 and traded as high as $2.00. Mandalay Resources shares last traded at $1.98, with a volume of 73,233 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$180.63 million and a PE ratio of -15.23.

Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$66.30 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Mandalay Resources Corp. will post 0.6332643 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND)

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

