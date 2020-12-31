Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Receives $21.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

MFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Eight Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Friday, September 4th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 25,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 6.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 4.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 5.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $17.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.24 and a 200 day moving average of $14.97. The stock has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.41. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $21.23.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

