Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Marathon Patent Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Marathon Patent Group from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

MARA stock opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.15 and a beta of 4.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.05. Marathon Patent Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $14.66.

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter. Marathon Patent Group had a negative return on equity of 48.25% and a negative net margin of 319.69%. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Patent Group will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Patent Group news, CFO David Philip Lieberman sold 7,500 shares of Marathon Patent Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $46,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,309 shares in the company, valued at $444,700.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Rudolph sold 9,000 shares of Marathon Patent Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $54,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,052.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $120,135 in the last 90 days. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marathon Patent Group stock. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 2.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marathon Patent Group

Marathon Patent Group, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. It owns cryptocurrency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets in Quebec, Canada. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013.

