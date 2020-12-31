MarketPeak (PEAK) Price Reaches $0.24 on Major Exchanges

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. In the last seven days, MarketPeak has traded 19.3% higher against the dollar. One MarketPeak token can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MarketPeak has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MarketPeak alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003473 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00028678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00128921 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.42 or 0.00563861 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.94 or 0.00159475 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.80 or 0.00308286 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00019057 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00087087 BTC.

MarketPeak Profile

MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 tokens. The official website for MarketPeak is marketpeak.com

MarketPeak Token Trading

MarketPeak can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarketPeak directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MarketPeak should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MarketPeak using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MarketPeak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MarketPeak and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.