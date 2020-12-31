Maro (MARO) Trading Up 5.9% Over Last 7 Days

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One Maro coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0210 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Maro has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. Maro has a market capitalization of $9.69 million and approximately $668,895.00 worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00039200 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006650 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003419 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.24 or 0.00296968 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003405 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00015266 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00026073 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $598.06 or 0.02035816 BTC.

Maro Profile

Maro is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 918,947,341 coins and its circulating supply is 461,922,186 coins. Maro’s official website is ma.ro/# . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . Maro’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog

Buying and Selling Maro

Maro can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using US dollars.

