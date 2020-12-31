Maro Price Up 3.9% This Week (MARO)

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. In the last week, Maro has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. One Maro coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges. Maro has a total market capitalization of $9.51 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00039160 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00005990 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003494 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.00 or 0.00295937 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003482 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00014957 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00026116 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $566.98 or 0.01974095 BTC.

Maro Coin Profile

Maro (CRYPTO:MARO) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 918,849,542 coins and its circulating supply is 461,824,387 coins. The official message board for Maro is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . The official website for Maro is ma.ro/#

Maro Coin Trading

Maro can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

