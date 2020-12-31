Masari (MSR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $220.00

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded up 52.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Over the last seven days, Masari has traded up 12% against the dollar. One Masari coin can currently be bought for $0.0159 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Masari has a market cap of $227,855.97 and approximately $220.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Dero (DERO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Masari Profile

Masari is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 14,294,363 coins. Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Masari’s official website is getmasari.org . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Masari

Masari can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

