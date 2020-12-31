Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Match Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.55.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $152.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.63. Match Group has a 12 month low of $87.56 and a 12 month high of $159.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.30, a PEG ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.21.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $639.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In other Match Group news, Director Thomas Mcinerney sold 12,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $1,751,505.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 338,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,120,151.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $2,808,733.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,881,379.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,243 shares of company stock worth $8,943,179. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $409,000. Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 58,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,251,000. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,111,000.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

