Max Resource Corp. (MXR.V) (CVE:MXR) Trading Down 4.8%

Max Resource Corp. (MXR.V) (CVE:MXR) traded down 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. 329,307 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 243,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

The company has a market cap of C$33.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.27.

About Max Resource Corp. (MXR.V) (CVE:MXR)

Max Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and Colombia. The company holds interests in the Choco gold project covering 250 square kilometers; North Choco gold-copper project covering 250 square kilometers; Gachala copper project covering 164 square kilometers; and Cesar copper silver project, which covers an area of approximately 2,000 hectares located in Colombia.

