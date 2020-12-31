Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) PT Raised to $40.00

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MAXR. TD Securities downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.78.

Shares of NYSE MAXR traded up $3.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.09. The stock had a trading volume of 70,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.67. Maxar Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $37.79. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.36.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.00 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers Earth imagery and radar data solutions, including orthorectified imagery, mosaic, elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform, as well as geospatial information, applications, and analytic services.

