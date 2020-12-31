Mchain Price Tops $0.0009 (MAR)

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Mchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Mchain has a market cap of $45,455.36 and approximately $131.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mchain has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00005197 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003402 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001696 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00005209 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000153 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001123 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000035 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mchain Profile

Mchain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 51,588,200 coins. The official website for Mchain is mchain.network. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mchain Coin Trading

Mchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

