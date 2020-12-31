Meat-Tech 3D (OTCMKTS:MTTCF) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Meat-Tech 3D Ltd (OTCMKTS:MTTCF) shares traded down 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.10. 27,151 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 16,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.13.

Meat-Tech 3D Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MTTCF)

Meat-Tech 3D Ltd develops a 3D stem cell printing technology for cell based meat production. The company was formerly known as Ophectra Real Estate & Investments Ltd and changed its name to Meat-Tech 3D Ltd in October 2019. The company is based in Petah Tikva, Israel.

