MEET.ONE (MEETONE) 1-Day Volume Reaches $43,955.00

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One MEET.ONE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MEET.ONE has a total market cap of $287,935.33 and approximately $43,955.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MEET.ONE has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003449 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00032347 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00128784 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.86 or 0.00182216 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.88 or 0.00564888 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.10 or 0.00307138 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018811 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00083775 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEET.ONE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

