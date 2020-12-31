Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) (LON:MGGT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $324.34

Shares of Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) (LON:MGGT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $324.34 and traded as high as $479.90. Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) shares last traded at $477.60, with a volume of 2,469,431 shares traded.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price on shares of Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 344.67 ($4.50).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 422.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 324.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.00.

About Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) (LON:MGGT)

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

