Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Meridian Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company for East Boston Savings Bank. The Bank provides financial services to individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits; interest-bearing demand accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts. The company also offers loan products consisting of commercial real estate loans, one-to four-family residential loans, multi-family real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, loans secured by passbook or certificate accounts, and overdraft loans. Meridian Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Meridian Interstate Bancorp, Inc., is based in Peabody, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EBSB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of Meridian Bancorp stock opened at $14.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $780.43 million, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.19. Meridian Bancorp has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $20.43.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.23 million. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 8.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that Meridian Bancorp will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Meridian Bancorp by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,454 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 130,166 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 208,073 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, such as NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

