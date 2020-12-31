MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of MRPRF remained flat at $$9.88 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.47. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $14.25.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, SA, one of the main real estate companies listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange (IBEX-35), has as its main activity the acquisition and management of tertiary real estate assets in the Iberian Peninsula. The Company is a public limited company incorporated as a SOCIMI. The main activity of the Company is the acquisition, active management, operation and selective rotation of quality commercial real estate assets in the investment segment ÂCoreÂ and ÂCore PlusÂ, mainly in Spain and, to a lesser extent, in Portugal.

