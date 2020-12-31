MetalNRG plc (MNRG.L) (LON:MNRG) Shares Gap Up to $0.85

Shares of MetalNRG plc (MNRG.L) (LON:MNRG) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.85, but opened at $0.90. MetalNRG plc (MNRG.L) shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 1,246,542 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70.

MetalNRG plc, a natural resource investing company, invests in, explores for, and develops various mineral properties. It owns interest in the Gold Ridge project comprising approximately 2,305 acres of tenement, including 343 acres of patented mining claims, 112 company-owned un-patented mining claims, and 12 leased un-patented mining claims located in Arizona, the United States.

