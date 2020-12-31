MetaMorph Price Up 15.4% Over Last Week (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 161.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. During the last week, MetaMorph has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar. One MetaMorph token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, BitMart, IDEX and BiteBTC. MetaMorph has a market cap of $89,662.66 and approximately $128.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00039136 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00006416 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003481 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.30 or 0.00292455 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003469 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00015175 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00025476 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $576.65 or 0.02000415 BTC.

MetaMorph Profile

MetaMorph is a token. It launched on April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 312,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,749,997 tokens. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

MetaMorph can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, IDEX, LATOKEN, BiteBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

