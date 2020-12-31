Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) CFO Sells $458,760.00 in Stock

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) CFO Ronald L.G. Tsoumas sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $458,760.00.

Shares of MEI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.28. The stock had a trading volume of 155,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,509. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.50. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $300.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.58 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 13.22%. Methode Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEI. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Methode Electronics by 363.5% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 39,076 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 30,646 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $457,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Methode Electronics by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 342,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,699,000 after purchasing an additional 139,533 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Methode Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Methode Electronics in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Methode Electronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

