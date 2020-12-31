MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Receives $12.64 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.64.

MTG has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE:MTG traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.45. 47,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,364,208. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.73. MGIC Investment has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.63 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in MGIC Investment during the third quarter valued at $24,587,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in MGIC Investment during the third quarter valued at $95,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment during the third quarter valued at $2,709,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 2.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 146,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 3.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 145,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

