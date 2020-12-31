Michael Anthony Degiglio Sells 128,600 Shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) (TSE:VFF) Stock

Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) (TSE:VFF) Director Michael Anthony Degiglio sold 128,600 shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total transaction of C$1,723,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,259,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$124,077,688.60.

VFF opened at C$12.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00. The stock has a market cap of C$858.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.38. Village Farms International, Inc. has a twelve month low of C$3.01 and a twelve month high of C$16.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.39.

Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) (TSE:VFF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$57.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$52.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Village Farms International, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) from C$14.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

