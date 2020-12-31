Micron Technology (MU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 7th. Analysts expect Micron Technology to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect Micron Technology to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology stock opened at $71.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.71. The company has a market cap of $80.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61.

MU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 30,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $1,755,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 335,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,059,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $653,210.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,325,374.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,705 shares of company stock worth $7,658,336 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.