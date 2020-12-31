Midpoint Holdings Ltd. (MPT.V) (CVE:MPT) Shares Gap Up to $0.15

Shares of Midpoint Holdings Ltd. (MPT.V) (CVE:MPT) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.15, but opened at $0.18. Midpoint Holdings Ltd. (MPT.V) shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 2,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$6.02 million and a PE ratio of -4.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.20.

About Midpoint Holdings Ltd. (MPT.V) (CVE:MPT)

Midpoint Holdings Ltd., a Web-based enterprise, engages in the peer to peer foreign exchange business in Canada. It operates a peer-to-peer foreign exchange matching platform that matches buyers and sellers of foreign currency, and transfers the funds to their location through an intermediary third-party payment provider.

