MINDOL (MIN) Price Hits $7.92

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. In the last seven days, MINDOL has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. MINDOL has a total market cap of $1.36 billion and approximately $1.23 million worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MINDOL token can currently be purchased for $7.92 or 0.00027933 BTC on major exchanges including Coinsuper, Coineal and CoinTiger.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MINDOL alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.86 or 0.00345237 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00033417 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $377.07 or 0.01330277 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002158 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 49.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000264 BTC.

About MINDOL

MINDOL (CRYPTO:MIN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,240,814 tokens. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev . MINDOL’s official website is mindol.net

Buying and Selling MINDOL

MINDOL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Coineal and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MINDOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MINDOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MINDOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MINDOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.