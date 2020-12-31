Mirrored Alibaba (mBABA) Price Up 0.8% This Week

Mirrored Alibaba (CURRENCY:mBABA) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One Mirrored Alibaba token can currently be purchased for $239.53 or 0.00843425 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored Alibaba has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. Mirrored Alibaba has a market cap of $2.95 million and $73,414.00 worth of Mirrored Alibaba was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00028262 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00131075 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.89 or 0.00566514 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.53 or 0.00163845 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.32 or 0.00310972 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00019121 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00049958 BTC.

About Mirrored Alibaba

Mirrored Alibaba’s total supply is 12,328 tokens. Mirrored Alibaba’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Alibaba’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Mirrored Alibaba can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Alibaba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Alibaba should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Alibaba using one of the exchanges listed above.

