Mirrored Tesla Trading Up 7.6% This Week (mTSLA)

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded 20.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Mirrored Tesla has a total market cap of $4.42 million and approximately $45,326.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mirrored Tesla has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. One Mirrored Tesla token can now be bought for about $698.54 or 0.02425185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00032120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00128617 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.39 or 0.00563783 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.85 or 0.00159167 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.11 or 0.00309380 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00018911 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00084455 BTC.

About Mirrored Tesla

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 6,324 tokens. Mirrored Tesla’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Tesla is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Tesla

Mirrored Tesla can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Tesla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Tesla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

