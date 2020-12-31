Mizuho Boosts Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Price Target to $150.00

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $112.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the programmable devices maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Xilinx from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Xilinx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut Xilinx from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Xilinx from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, 140166 reissued a neutral rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.95.

Get Xilinx alerts:

XLNX stock opened at $142.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.99. Xilinx has a fifty-two week low of $67.68 and a fifty-two week high of $154.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $766.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.33 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Xilinx will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.37%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 101.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 3.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 21,983 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 15.3% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,545 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 175,733 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $17,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 18.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.