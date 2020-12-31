Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge Sells 10,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $1,241,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,734,597 shares in the company, valued at $215,332,871.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Monday, December 14th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.63, for a total transaction of $3,272,600.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total transaction of $1,385,700.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total transaction of $489,650.00.

On Friday, November 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $1,736,400.00.

On Monday, October 26th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $349,950.00.

On Friday, October 23rd, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $1,050,300.00.

On Monday, October 12th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $372,300.00.

On Monday, October 5th, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $695,000.00.

On Friday, October 2nd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $678,600.00.

Shares of MRNA opened at $111.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.60 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $178.50.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.50 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 828.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 2.2% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 100.0% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Moderna by 250.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 12.1% during the third quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 41.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 53.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MRNA shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $84.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Moderna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Argus upped their price target on Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Moderna from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.84.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

See Also: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.