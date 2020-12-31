Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge Sells 10,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $1,241,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,734,597 shares in the company, valued at $215,332,871.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 14th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.63, for a total transaction of $3,272,600.00.
- On Wednesday, December 2nd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total transaction of $1,385,700.00.
- On Tuesday, November 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total transaction of $489,650.00.
- On Friday, November 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $1,736,400.00.
- On Monday, October 26th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $349,950.00.
- On Friday, October 23rd, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $1,050,300.00.
- On Monday, October 12th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $372,300.00.
- On Monday, October 5th, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $695,000.00.
- On Friday, October 2nd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $678,600.00.
Shares of MRNA opened at $111.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.60 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $178.50.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 2.2% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 100.0% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Moderna by 250.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 12.1% during the third quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 41.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 53.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts have commented on MRNA shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $84.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Moderna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Argus upped their price target on Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Moderna from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.84.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
