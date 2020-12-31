Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) Shares Down 7.3%

Shares of Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MWK) traded down 7.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.51 and last traded at $16.86. 878,321 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 446% from the average session volume of 160,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.19.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Mohawk Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Mohawk Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Mohawk Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Mohawk Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on Mohawk Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.93.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average of $8.10.

Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $58.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.96 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in Mohawk Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,085,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Mohawk Group in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Mohawk Group in the third quarter valued at about $3,605,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Mohawk Group in the third quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mohawk Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,043,000.

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

