Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP.A) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP.A) shares were down 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $55.64 and last traded at $63.48. Approximately 1,317 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 414% from the average daily volume of 256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.88.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.44.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

