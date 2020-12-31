MonetaryUnit Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,713.00 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 31st. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $722,995.04 and $3,713.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00021839 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001113 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002345 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 552.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00032379 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 48.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 210,069,439 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

MonetaryUnit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.