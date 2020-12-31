Morgan Sindall Group plc (MGNS.L) (LON:MGNS) Shares Gap Down to $1,556.00

Morgan Sindall Group plc (MGNS.L) (LON:MGNS) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1,556.00, but opened at $1,502.00. Morgan Sindall Group plc (MGNS.L) shares last traded at $1,596.00, with a volume of 44,355 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,434.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,263.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £708.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a GBX 21 ($0.27) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Sindall Group plc (MGNS.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.27%.

In other news, insider Jen Tippin acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,423 ($18.59) per share, for a total transaction of £14,230 ($18,591.59).

About Morgan Sindall Group plc (MGNS.L) (LON:MGNS)

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in six divisions: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, Urban Regeneration, and Investments. The Construction & Infrastructure division offers infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, defence, commercial, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

